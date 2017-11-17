The secret Irish ingredient behind Kylie Jenner’s new hairstyle

It’s a first for Kylie Jenner as she announces she is teaming up with Topshop.

From November the 20th, Kylie Cosmetics pop-ups will be selling in seven Topshop stores across the US.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star originally posted the news on her Instagram on Monday, to her 99 million Instagram followers.

Fans noted that the style icon had donned a new hair look featuring her dark hair pulled back from her face which we can now reveal was styled by Irish hair stylist, Andrew Fitzsimons - Hollywood’s hottest hairdresser.

Andrew, from Ballinteer in Dublin, is a prominent member of the exclusive 'Kardashian/Jenner Glam Squad' - one of the most infulential families in the world.

Grateful for white tshirts A post shared by Andrew Fitzsimons (@andrewfitzsimons) on Nov 15, 2017 at 3:47pm PST

Leaving his Dublin school at 14, Fitzsimons got a part-time job in a salon on South William Street.

From there to the Kylie Cosmetics campaign, which is currently in the window of Topshop stores in Los Angeles, Miami, NYC, Chicago, Las Vegas, Houston and Atlanta.

Given that this campaign was very much beauty focused rather than fashion, her hair has been kept very simple for this global campaign. She usually wears her hair ultra-long but for this campaign Andrew has devised a pared-down more natural look for her hair which is a complete departure from her usual style of brightly coloured wigs, vibrantly dyed hair and extreme length.

NEW YORK TAKEOVER! @kyliecosmetics @topshop! Come see the pop up Nov.20th-Dec.20th ♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 14, 2017 at 10:42am PST

Andrew is also responsible for Kourtney Kardashian’s newest “lob” hairstyle.

Collar bone is the perfect length to highlight the bone structure of the face.. Wear it with a loose wave and a little texture for a ‘model-off-duty’ look 🖤 #hairXandrew A post shared by Andrew Fitzsimons (@andrewfitzsimons) on Nov 16, 2017 at 11:02am PST

