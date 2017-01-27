Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

The Ray D'Arcy show is full of love this weekend

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 02:56 pm

It’s a jam packed line up for The Ray D’Arcy Show this Saturday night.

Firstly Dr Eva Orsmond will join Ray to talk about the first live elimination on Dancing with the Stars and her upcoming documentary Medication Nation on the use and abuse of prescription and over-the-counter medicines in Ireland.

The renowned blues singer Mary Coughlan will give viewers a song or two before chatting to Ray on how her life has been transformed after a life saving operation last September - when she had stents put into her heart.

With Valentines just around the corner, Ray will be joined by First Dates Ireland favourites - adorable Lauren Dempsey, joker Paddy Murphy, spirited Richard McNeill and quick witted Kayleigh Coleman - to find out what they’ve been up to since they went on their infamous dates.

They will chat to Ray about their experience on the show, their dream partner and what really went on behind the scenes of the show.

Sticking to the love theme, Tinder on The Telly is back! Mairead Ronan and Ray will play cupid again and give unlucky in love Kayleigh a second chance to find her perfect match. They have lined up three suitable candidates to find her love in a very modern way.

Will Tinderella find her Tinderfella?

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

'Weird' to spend 20 minutes apart from Dec, says Ant after pair receive OBEs

Russell Brand announces Irish tour

Meghan Markle returns to TV screens for the first time since Prince Harry romance reveal

James Blunt debuts first new single in three years


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Children write and illustrate new Irish history book

Irish celebs divulge their desert island must haves

Guy Garvey and Elbow have produced a hugely hopeful record

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 