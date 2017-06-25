Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

The Pitch Perfect 3 trailer is finally here

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 05:01 pm

Last call pitches! The Bella’s are back as part of the third instalment in the Pitch Perfect trilogy.

Now that they’ve graduated college, they’ve made their way into the big bad world kicking and screaming.

With each of them frustrated with their new-found adult status, they drunkenly decide to reunite and go on tour - as you do.

With special cameos from Ruby Rose and DJ Khaled it’s bound to be another blockbuster hit.

Do we sense some original Bella hits?

Pitch Perfect 3 arrives in cinemas this Christmas.

