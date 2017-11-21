Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

The Likely Lads star Rodney Bewes dies aged 79

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 07:02 pm

The Likely Lads star Rodney Bewes has died aged 79, his agent confirmed.

The actor – best known for his role as Bob Ferris in the BBC sitcom – died on Tuesday morning, a representative told the Press Association.

In a statement on Twitter, his agent Michelle Braidman described him as a “true one off”.

She added: “It is with great sadness that we confirm that our dear client, the much loved actor Rodney Bewes, passed away this morning.

“We will miss his charm and ready wit.”

Bewes would have turned 80 next week, his agent said.

He went on to star in the sequel to the sitcom, Whatever Happened To The Likely Lads, alongside James Bolam, Brigit Forsyth and Sheila Fearn.


KEYWORDS

EntertainmentTVUKDeathBewesUKRodney Bewes

More in this Section

Celebrities read mean tweets about Jimmy Kimmel on his 50th birthday

Pink fires back over Christina Aguilera ‘riff’ reports

Sacha Baron Cohen offers to pay fines of tourists arrested in mankinis

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish welcome first baby in delighted Instagram post


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Black Friday is an opportunity - but be careful

Dishing out the chores

Quietly successful: Meet the man behind ECM Records

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »