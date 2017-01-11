Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

The Killers demand free orange chicken after finding their song lyrics in a fortune cookie

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 09:07 am

US rock band The Killers have called for repayment in chicken after they found something resembling a copyright breach in a fortune cookie where they were dining.

Smile Like You Mean It is one of the band’s classics from their first album Hot Fuss. When seeing the lyric fall out of their after-dinner treat at Panda Express they saw a golden opportunity.

Talk about making the best of a situation.

Of course the reaction to the band’s presumably tongue-in-cheek hunt for edible reparations didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter – and some think they’re in for a pretty sweet deal.

Although not everyone is convinced by their chosen dish.

Many were just loving the sass of it all though.

Not everybody seemed to find it funny…

And some aren’t sure Brandon Flowers’ lyric is really exclusive to them.

However, others decided a bit of Photoshop could take the whole thing to the next level.

In the end though the band’s appeal paid off though – well, sort of.

Quite whether this means there is indeed some chicken on its way is wholly unclear.

However, quite what reparations they’ll be asking this Twitter user for we can only attempt to imagine.

