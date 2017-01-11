The Killers demand free orange chicken after finding their song lyrics in a fortune cookie

US rock band The Killers have called for repayment in chicken after they found something resembling a copyright breach in a fortune cookie where they were dining.

Smile Like You Mean It is one of the band’s classics from their first album Hot Fuss. When seeing the lyric fall out of their after-dinner treat at Panda Express they saw a golden opportunity.

I'm thinkin' orange chicken for life and we'll let you off the hook for using our stuff. pic.twitter.com/3gJ9FebZVD — The Killers (@thekillers) January 8, 2017

Talk about making the best of a situation.

Of course the reaction to the band’s presumably tongue-in-cheek hunt for edible reparations didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter – and some think they’re in for a pretty sweet deal.

Although not everyone is convinced by their chosen dish.

@thekillers If you really do get orange chicken for life, the joke might still be on you. #DiarrheaForLife — Christopher Sabat (@VoiceOfVegeta) January 9, 2017

Many were just loving the sass of it all though.

Not everybody seemed to find it funny…

@thekillers Wow... Just a tiny bit of arrogance and narcissism detected in you actually thinking the phase belongs to you.. pic.twitter.com/3wm1bVroNS — Ray Martinez (@RayMartinez) January 10, 2017

And some aren’t sure Brandon Flowers’ lyric is really exclusive to them.

@thekillers I'm thinking you owe that line to Smile by Was (Not Was) which came out 20 years before Hot Fuss. — Michael Turk (@MichaelTurk) January 9, 2017

However, others decided a bit of Photoshop could take the whole thing to the next level.

In the end though the band’s appeal paid off though – well, sort of.

.@thekillers When it comes to #OrangeChickenLove, we always mean it. — Panda Express (@PandaExpress) January 9, 2017

Quite whether this means there is indeed some chicken on its way is wholly unclear.

However, quite what reparations they’ll be asking this Twitter user for we can only attempt to imagine.