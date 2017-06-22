Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

The key facts and figures as Glastonbury Festival marks its 35th year

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 01:56 pm

The population of Somerset will soar by more than a third as thousands descend on this year’s Glastonbury festival.

At least 200,000 people – including punters and staff – will attend the event in Worthy Farm in Pilton, adding to the whole county’s usual population of 545,390.

Glastonbury Festival 2017 Preparations
People arrive on site as gates open (Yui Mok/PA)

Here are some more facts and figures about the five-day musical spectacular as it marks its 35th year:

135,000 tickets were bought for this year’s event, which sold out in 50 minutes.

£238 paid per ticket.

900-acres used for the site with a perimeter of 8.5 miles.

One million square metres of public camping space.

Glastonbury Festival 2017
An aerial view of Glastonbury campers (Ben Birchall/PA)

514 food stalls on site.

900 shops, including 150 that take card payments.

5,000 toilets provided.

3,000,000 gallons of water used every year.

21 couples plan to have a ‘handfasting’ commitment ceremony.

Nine people taken to hospital during the festival’s opening on Wednesday and paramedics attended a total of 59 incidents.

31C (87.8F) temperatures on Wednesday, more than 10C (18F) higher than average.

12 Avon & Somerset Constabulary police stations across the county.

24 fire stations.

A seven-tonne 1957 Heidelberg printing press is used to print the Glastonbury Free Press newspaper.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Entertainment, Music, UK, Showbiz, Glastonbury, Numbers, UK, Featured, featured, Glastonbury Festival, Pilton, Somerset, Worthy Farm, story, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

More in this Section

Chris Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter pens open letter to him on Facebook

Jamie Foxx leads praise for ‘amazing’ Baby Driver director Edgar Wright

Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe welcomes baby boy

Dozens of Glasto-goers are treated by paramedics due to hot weather


Lifestyle

Author describes what it's like when a man becomes a woman

Seeing is believing for Star Wars: Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow

Rocket Man blasts off to another galaxy at Marquee

Elizabeth Moss is on top of her game with 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'Top Of The Lake'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 