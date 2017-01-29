The Jump contestants reveal almost everything as they discuss the show's skin-tight outfits

Olympic gymnast Louis Smith has revealed his outfit on winter sports show The Jump makes him feel like a Power Ranger.

The 27-year-old will be joined by a host of fellow athletes and celebrities on the Channel 4 show, including Sir Bradley Wiggins, Jade Jones and Kadeena Cox.

In total 14 celebrities will battle it out in the six-week competition following a gruelling training camp where the contestants have attempted to get to grips with their new outfits.

(The Jump/Channel4) Comedian Mark Dolan said he fears the tight, colourful costumes may reveal his “beer belly”.

He added: “Until I did The Jump I thought I was a slim man – how wrong I was. These outfits make me look fat, I’ve got a beer belly I never knew I had.

“I’m well known for being long, slim and lanky, but I look positively fat in this outfit.”

(The Jump/Channel4) “Basically these outfits make you look like you’ve got a beer belly and no willy.”

(The Jump/Channel4) Louis, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2012, said the skin-tight outfits were “more snug” than he is used to for gymnastics.

He added: “It’s quite padded and thick, it feels like a safety suit. I feel a little bit like a Power Ranger.”

Ex-England footballer Robbie Fowler said he wanted to become “the first man in the history of the show to wear a baggy jump suit”.

He added: “I think this might actually be the biggest thing I’m worried about. I’m worried about how tight it’s going to be because I’m not as thin as I once was. Hopefully it’ll be kind to me.”

(The Jump/Channel4) Model Emma Parker-Bowles, whose aunt is the Duchess of Cornwall, said she initially thought the outfits would leave her with “a camel toe on national TV”.

She added: “It’s not actually as tight as I thought. The material is thicker than I expected, too. I was thinking about whether the guys might start stuffing things down their suits, I think it’s worse for them, at least I can wear a bra and Spanx.”

Ex-rugby player Jason Robinson, who won the World Cup with England in 2003, and former Welsh international Gareth Thomas will also appear on the competition.

They will be joined by television personalities Spencer Matthews, Lydia Bright and Josie Gibson, American model and businesswoman Caprice Bourret, and Irish model Vogue Williams.

The Jump begins on Channel 4 on Sunday February 5.