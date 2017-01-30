Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

The Jacksons mark 50th anniversary with Blenheim Palace show

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 07:01 am

Motown legends The Jacksons are marking their 50th anniversary with a show at Blenheim Palace.

The band, known for hits including ABC, I Want You Back and I’ll Be There, are celebrating the milestone with a world tour and will be stopping off at the palace in June.

Originally know as The Jackson Five, the band now features four members – Jermaine, Tito, Jackie and Marlon Jackson – following the death of Michael Jackson in 2009.

The Jacksons (PA)
Kool & The Gang will be the special guest at the concert. The R&B act toured with The Jackson Five in the 70s.

The show will be part of this year’s Nocturne concert series, which sees musicians perform against the backdrop of the palace in Oxfordshire.

Last year featured performances from Sir Elton John, Jack Savoretti and The Corrs.

The 2017 event runs from June 15 to 18, with The Jacksons on stage on June 18. Other acts are due to be announced.

