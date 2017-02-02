The Great Pottery Throw Down is the most soothing thing on TV

If you’re still crying into your tea over the demise of The Great British Bake Off at the BBC, then The Great Pottery Throw Down could be your saviour.

The potter’s version of the cake contest is back for a second series at the Beeb and viewers are finding its slow-paced creativity incredibly soothing.

The would-be potters (BBC) People were so happy to see that it was back.

Who cares if the world is burning when we have The Great Pottery Throw Down to watch 😀😃😍 #potterythrowdown — 48mum50 (@48mum50) February 2, 2017

I had no idea the pottery throwdown was back and I cried with joy when we sat down at 8 and there it was! @PotteryThrow #potterythrowdown — Eleanor Rae (@TheSaltedTail) February 2, 2017

Just watching the wheel had a hypnotic effect.

I'm transfixed watching this pottery wheel spinning #greatpotterythrowdown — Laurence (@LondonLaurence) February 2, 2017

Could it be the new Bake Off?

This pottery show is the new bake off, I want to make ALL THE POTS now! — Vic (@vickielli) February 2, 2017

It certainly ticked the innuendo box for the jug and cone challenges.

"I liked her jugs tremendously!" BBC Pottery Programme — Liam Drake (@liamdnufc) February 2, 2017

"James, impressive width." - The Great Pottery Throw down. — The Great Valerio (@the_rope_again) February 2, 2017

Pottery celebrity Emma Bridgewater even put in an appearance.

So happy it's back! And Emma Bridgewater as a surprise guest! Love me a bit of pottery on a Thursday! Already got my faves #throwdown #potty — Amy (@wildchild459) February 2, 2017

But let’s be honest – most viewers were admiring male model contestant Ryan over the plates and vases.

A male model at The Great Pottery Throw Down. Internet must be exploding right now #tgptd — Loek v. d. Wijngaard (@_loek) February 2, 2017

Who is this absolute eye candy on the great pottery throw down 😍 — paige leanne (@paileaa) February 2, 2017

Could this series fill the Bake-Off-tent-shaped hole in our lives?