The Great Christmas Bake Off brought back loads of old faces and it made everyone feel all fuzzy inside

Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 05:48 pm

There’s really only one way to make Christmas Day even more British (and great) – throw a bit of Bake Off into the mix.

For the first of two Christmas specials, four old favourites from previous series of the show were invited back to the tent to whip up some festive treats.

Viewers were over the moon to see the return of Mary-Anne.

Sweetheart Norman became everyone’s adopted granddad for the day.

Cathryn brought the LOLs.

And Ali brought the swoon.

Though the star of the show, as ever, was Mary Berry – especially when she started talking about life before the M4 was built.

And many viewers seem to be having the same thought about what she could do with herself this time next year.

