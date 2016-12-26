The Grand Tour special sees Clarkson, Hammond and May ride beach buggies through Namibia

Never let it be said that Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May do anything by halves.

The trio, who appear in Amazon Prime series The Grand Tour, are set to take on the Namibian desert in a brand new two-part special of the popular motoring show.

They look to be having the time of their lives in the trailer that has dropped, and it certainly harks back to their Top Gear days with the right amount of banter and a mild amount of jeopardy.

The Grand Tour (Amazon Prime Video) The trailer sees them leave behind their travelling tent – which has become a major part of The Grand Tour – to try to show off how brilliant beach buggies really are, despite the fact it’s not the 1960s anymore.

Their quest to demonstrate the joys of the beach buggy while on an “epic tour” is down to the programme’s producer Andy Wilman deeming them, well, rubbish.

Jeremy seems to get the motor-loving blokes into a spot of hot water as he asks the other two: “Let’s not get bogged down with whose fault it is.”

It’s as dramatic and action-packed as the old Top Gear special episodes used to be, so fans’ hopes will be very high when they finally get to clap eyes on their first big outing on the streaming service.

The Beach (Buggy) Boys Part 1 will be available to stream from December 30, with Part 2 ready to go on December 31.