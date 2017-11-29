Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

The first trailer for 'Avengers: Infinity War' is here

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 03:02 pm

The first trailer for the next Avengers film has been released, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

The Avengers will face Thanos, their most deadly foe yet, in Infinity War, which will be released next year.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, it loks like it's going to be amazing.

All our favourites make an appearance in the trailer:

Tony Stark / Iron Man

Bruce Banner / Hulk

Doctor Strange

Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch

Jarvis / Vision

Thor

Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow

Peter Parker / Spiderman

Loki

T'Challa / Black Panther

Steve Rogers / Captain America

Bucky (Winter Soldier), James Rhodes (War Machine) and a member of the Dora Milaje round out the team.

We also catch a glimpse of the film's 'Big Bad': Thanos

And check out who pop up at the very end:

May can't arrive fast enough.

Check out the trailer in full here:


