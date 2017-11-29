The first trailer for 'Avengers: Infinity War' is here

The first trailer for the next Avengers film has been released, writes Denise O'Donoghue.
The Avengers will face Thanos, their most deadly foe yet, in Infinity War, which will be released next year.
Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, it loks like it's going to be amazing.
All our favourites make an appearance in the trailer:
Tony Stark / Iron Man
Bruce Banner / Hulk
Doctor Strange
Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch
Jarvis / Vision
Thor
Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow
Peter Parker / Spiderman
Loki
T'Challa / Black Panther
Steve Rogers / Captain America
Bucky (Winter Soldier), James Rhodes (War Machine) and a member of the Dora Milaje round out the team.
We also catch a glimpse of the film's 'Big Bad': Thanos
And check out who pop up at the very end:
May can't arrive fast enough.
Check out the trailer in full here: