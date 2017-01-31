The final Beauty & The Beast trailer is here and it's more magical than you ever imagined

We’ve been teased by snippets, rumours and teasers for months and now we’ve reached the final hurdle - the extended trailer to the highly anticipated live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast is here.

Disney have finally let fans have a peek at Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Luke Evans as Gaston, Josh Gad as Le Fou and Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts.

More importantly they’ve given us a snippet of John Legend and Ariana Grande’s take on Tale As Old As Time - the theme song originally sung by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson.

To be honest, we've had our reservations about the Disney remake but this trailer makes it all worth while.

The film, directed by Bill Condon, debuts in theaters on St Patrick’s Day.