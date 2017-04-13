Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

The dog is more important than me, says Patrick Kielty

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 03:33 pm

Comedian Patrick Kielty has said he slipped down the pecking order with wife Cat Deeley after the arrival of their baby.

Kielty said he now finds himself ranking lower than the dog after they had Milo in January 2016.

The comedian told Lorraine Kelly that son Milo 'runs the house' (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The comedian said son Milo ‘runs the house’ (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The 46-year-old told Lorraine Kelly: “You get married: you’re number one. You have a child: you’re number two. You have a dog: you’re number three.

“So, basically, you just spend your life just going down the pecking order and doing what you’re told.”

Kielty and Deeley live with the one-year-old in Los Angeles and the comedian said they have been able to return home less since becoming parents.

Day 2 ..... LA you beauty! #sytycd #sytycdauditions #orpheum #season14

A post shared by catdeeley (@catdeeley) on

“It’s a bit more difficult whenever you’ve got Milo, when you’ve got the baby. We used to come back and forth quite a lot,” he said.

“Now he basically runs the house. We call him the Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Whatever he wants, he gets.”

Presenter Deeley, 40, and former SM:TV co-stars Ant and Dec recently announced they are planning on a special episode for the show’s 20th anniversary.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Snappa, Entertainment, TV, Ant & Dec, Cat Deeley, Lorraine Kelly, Patrick Kielty, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Star Wars creator George Lucas pays touching tribute to Carrie Fisher

Morrissey cancels US concert because of 'health concerns'

Hollyoaks fans shocked as credits reveal 'Goodbye Freddie Roscoe'

Irish film-makers grab interview with John Cusack - and tell him where his family's from


Lifestyle

‘It took eight years to get a correct diagnosis for HS’

Giving up Tinder for Lent: the struggle was real

Pretender to the throne of 'The King'

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 