The Chase's Mark 'The Beast' Labbett: Soap operas are my kryptonite

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 01:11 pm

The Chase star Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett has revealed his kryptonite.

Widely recognised as one of the toughest chasers on the ITV game show, Mark admitted his greatest quizzing weakness during a conversation with Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show on Monday.

Speaking ahead of the National Television Awards, where The Chase is hoping to be named Most Popular Daytime Programme for the second year running, Mark said: “I don’t do soap operas.

“Superman needs his kryptonite, that’s mine.”

(Ian West/PA)
However, he joked that if his “job depended on it” he could be an expert – or least passable – on Coronation Street if he was given three weeks to learn.

Mark also said he was one of the “best in the world” at what he does and admitted that he had never had to revise at school.

“When you’re a schoolboy they are going on about revising and I said ‘what was that’ and they said ‘it’s sort of look at things again to remember them’ and I went ‘why would you do that?’.

“They probably thought I was being arrogant but it’s true, I didn’t need to do it.”

(Matt Crossick/PA)
On the NTAs – set to take place on Wednesday evening – Mark said: “We are looking forward to it.

“It was a big shock winning it the first time.

“The good news since then we have really sort of had our profile upped in the media and the ratings are up so ITV must love us at the moment.”

The Chase, presented by ex-soap actor Bradley Walsh, celebrated 1,000 episodes in 2016.

