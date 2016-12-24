The Birds Of A Feather Morocco-themed Christmas special left the nation seriously divided

The usual suspects Tracy, Sharon and Dorien were back together for a special Christmas adventure in Morocco, chasing down Tracy’s son Travis, who had gone missing on his gap year.
The Birds Of A Feather comeback was a success for some, but others felt rather strongly that it was complete rubbish.
This lot just loved seeing their favourite characters on screen again…
#BOAF Christmas Special! 😅🎄🎅🏼 The 3 birds are back!— •TOM• (@PickeringTj) December 24, 2016
OMG this brand new @OfficialBOAF Christmas Special is brilliant!! Pauline's got us in hysterics already!! 😂 #boaf— Chris Rhydderch (@ChrisRhydderch) December 24, 2016
Watching #BirdsOfAFeather and reliving my childhood. Love it! ❤️️Dorien is my style icon #leopardprint #goddess— Megan Kenny (@meganrkenny) December 24, 2016
…while others loved the actors, but thought the script was dire.
I so wanna like #BOAF #BirdsOfAFeather Top notch actors but awful script. Need to stick to the 90's repeats for giggles. @ITV none here.— Darren Lacey (@dazlarrr) December 24, 2016
As the trio ventured through the country, getting themselves into trouble with shopkeepers, antiques smugglers and old flames, some enjoyed the humour.
Loving @OfficialBOAF so far! One of my all time favourite comedies 😃 @LindaRobson58 it's so funny! #BirdsOfAFeather— Steve Williams (@stevejw84) December 24, 2016
Have you BEEN to Romford?! 😂😂😂😂😂 #BirdsOfAFeather— Birds of a Feather (@ITVBOAF) December 24, 2016
@LindaRobson58 @Samuel_James @Charlie_Quirke Guys, that Birds of a Feather Christmas Special was brilliant!! Thank you!! 😂👏👏👏👏 #boaf— Chris Rhydderch (@ChrisRhydderch) December 24, 2016
Others felt it wasn’t in the least bit funny.
I'm not in control of the remote tonight & #BirdsOfAFeather is on..who chooses to watch this canned laughter laden tripe?!? 😩 pic.twitter.com/LXKuR01Ls8— Andy Cook (@AndyCookSignal1) December 24, 2016
Channel, Mockshino, Dolshi & Banana.#BirdsOfAFeather #ITV.
Absolutely teeth pullingly unfunny.
No wonder the #BBC binned it.😴😴😴— Tim Duckworth (@timduckworth2) December 24, 2016
#BirdsOfAFeather just axe this tripe NOW.— keith knight (@keithwill73) December 24, 2016
Used to love #BirdsOfAFeather but it all seems so staged and amateurish somehow 🤔— Vanessa Adams (@Vanessa_L_Adams) December 24, 2016
At least people were pleased when Martin Kemp showed up. Swit swoo.
#BirdsOfAFeather pic.twitter.com/aANHgoqEly— Team Robron (@EastieOaks) December 24, 2016
Martin Kemp 😍 SEXY!!!! #BirdsOfAFeather— Amanda🌳💚 (@moorlandsoul) December 24, 2016
Here's the silver fox Vince @realmartinkemp @LindaRobson58 @Charlie_Quirke @OfficialBOAF #boaf— Zach Bruce (@Zach_bruce) December 24, 2016
I love that they brought the lovely @realmartinkemp back for the #BirdsOfAFeather #Christmas special.— Fran Winston (@Celticpussycat) December 24, 2016
Let’s hope everyone can put their differences aside in time for Christmas.