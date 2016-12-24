The Birds Of A Feather Morocco-themed Christmas special left the nation seriously divided

Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 09:16 pm

The usual suspects Tracy, Sharon and Dorien were back together for a special Christmas adventure in Morocco, chasing down Tracy’s son Travis, who had gone missing on his gap year.

The Birds Of A Feather comeback was a success for some, but others felt rather strongly that it was complete rubbish.

This lot just loved seeing their favourite characters on screen again…

…while others loved the actors, but thought the script was dire.

As the trio ventured through the country, getting themselves into trouble with shopkeepers, antiques smugglers and old flames, some enjoyed the humour.

Others felt it wasn’t in the least bit funny.

At least people were pleased when Martin Kemp showed up. Swit swoo.

Let’s hope everyone can put their differences aside in time for Christmas.

