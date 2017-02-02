The best Beyonce pregnancy memes have lit up the internet

When Beyonce announced she was pregnant with twins she set the internet on fire.

It seems we finally have something to smile about.

Beyoncé: I can't just HAVE another baby. I already did that. I'm beyond that. Beyoncé: Twins, bitch. Give them twins. pic.twitter.com/5Tb9L3vGyy — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) February 1, 2017

Pregnant - Beyonce Pregnant with twins - Beytwice pic.twitter.com/xzIw0uKmsX — Beysus † Godga (@GagaLovesBey) February 1, 2017

Can't recreate Destiny's Child with one baby. pic.twitter.com/9j8BqkC1CZ — Cycle (@bycycle) February 1, 2017

Preemptively thanking people for well wishes is iconic. pic.twitter.com/OoQgPLSwZO — Madinysus (@KingBeyonceStan) February 1, 2017

Me walking into Black History Month before and after Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/N6mAeumQov — Petty Wright (@KidFury) February 1, 2017

The night the twins were conceived pic.twitter.com/kysNmFMnoA — ️ (@iamkiyonce) February 1, 2017

beyonce next project after lemonade is repopulating earth and im so grateful pic.twitter.com/orQw0tjfGB — shereen (@delashereen) February 1, 2017

Me breaking the news to Tia & Tamera that they're not my favorite twins anymore.. pic.twitter.com/49RYowudZD — Tiff (T Latrice) (@Flawless_EhEhF1) February 1, 2017

The happy news provided some respite from the misery people feel about Donald Trump’s administration.

Beyoncé's womb is the only two-party system I believe in anymore. — Ryan Houlihan (@RyanHoulihan) February 1, 2017

The world is burning and Beyonce's response is: MAKE TWO MORE BEYONCES — KOBE BUFFALOMEAT (@edsbs) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé sensed that we were all in need of good news, and so Beyoncé got pregnant with twins. Beyoncé is a woman of and for the people. — Kelly Andersen (@kellyamedia) February 1, 2017

Sad that there are more black people in Beyoncé right now, than in Trumps entire cabinet team. — Gráinne Maguire (@GrainneMaguire) February 1, 2017

When Trump basically threatens to go to war with Iran but Beyoncé is also having twins. pic.twitter.com/6vcKIDPaMg — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) February 1, 2017

One writer and Beyonce super-fan made it her life’s work to spread the word.

Freaking out because it's clear so many people around me don't know Beyoncé is pregnant with twins, I can tell by looking at them — Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) February 1, 2017

TELLING PEOPLE ON THE ESCALATOR AS I SQUEEZE BY THEM AND A MAN ASKED ME WHAT THE NAMES ARE SIR I DON'T KNOW — Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) February 1, 2017

I JUST WALKED INTO A PRET A MANGER TO TELL EVERYONE AND A MAN RINGING SOMEONE UP SAID "ARE YOU SERIOUS?!?!" — Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) February 1, 2017

Me interrupting a group of scared men like "OK BUT DID YOU HEAR BEYONCE'S HAVING TWINS" pic.twitter.com/ycyUuIKRtk — Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) February 1, 2017

Caught myself in a mirror. Hair disheveled, clothes rumpled...but literally the only thing I've done today is learn Beyoncé is having twins — Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) February 1, 2017

Other fans turned their attention to what it means for her scheduled performance at Coachella in April.

"Yo you heard Beyonce having Twins?!" Coachella Producers: pic.twitter.com/FhFxgjGQ7e — Lynx (@MaAdLynx) February 1, 2017

Beyonce handing the Coachella people her doctors note to not perform pic.twitter.com/8V51PynB7P — Ka'Troy Kardashian (@mrLdavis) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé live at coachella 2017 pic.twitter.com/oXLbdnO1oR — breno (@blackbillgtes) February 1, 2017

What a way to brighten your day! Thank you Beyonce and thank you internet.