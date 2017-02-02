Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

The best Beyonce pregnancy memes have lit up the internet

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 09:41 am

When Beyonce announced she was pregnant with twins she set the internet on fire.

It seems we finally have something to smile about.

The happy news provided some respite from the misery people feel about Donald Trump’s administration.

One writer and Beyonce super-fan made it her life’s work to spread the word.

Other fans turned their attention to what it means for her scheduled performance at Coachella in April.

What a way to brighten your day! Thank you Beyonce and thank you internet.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Music, Showbiz World, Beyonce, Pregnancy,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Chrissy Teigen hilariously trolls herself over Beyonce friendship

Kimberley Walsh's Instagram video with her new baby boy is too adorable

J.J. Abrams producing supernatural WWII film

Drake has promised to refund fans after Travis Scott fell through the stage at his show


Lifestyle

Imbolc: The rise of Brigit for the 21st century

Escape the time trap: 10 top ways to get things done

Helen Flanagan's return: Rosie Webster is back on Coronation Street

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 