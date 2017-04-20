Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

The awkward moment when ex’s were matched on First Dates

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 10:22 am

As we all know hit TV show, First Dates can be the most awkward thing to watch.

Which in turn also makes it the best thing ever.

And as the Irish series sadly came to an end this week, we’ve quickly jumped on the UK’s newest series and let’s just say it didn’t disappoint.

The show’s first installment began with a bang when it turned out the matched couple, Emma and Paul were actually exes.

If you thought that was bad, it then turned out that Peter had actually broke up with Emma via text.

Not only that, he also blocked her on all of his social media accounts.

Ouch.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Here’s what everybody had to say about Fair City’s explosive episode

Director hints at gay subplot to latest Guardians Of The Galaxy movie

Stars claim Guardians Of The Galaxy sequel is 'bigger and better' than original

John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over Britons playing African Americans


Lifestyle

Don’t let manners evaporate in puff of vaping smoke

Where does a healthy interest in video games become a dangerous obsession?

Linkin Park join the dots to world of grime and beyond

Cork International Choral Festival kicks off next Wednesday

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 