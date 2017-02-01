That awkward moment when Neville Longbottom runs into Draco Malfoy and his father

Pic Jason Isaac Twitter/@jasonsfolly

It looks like some of the old wounds from the Battle of Hogwarts have healed as Neville Longbottom and Draco Malfoy seem to have put their differences behind them.

Harry Potter actors Matthew Lewis and Tom Felton were joined by Jason Isaacs for a reunion picture which latter posted to his Twitter account.

Me, @TomFelton & @Mattdavelewis marvel at them getting older as I get younger. 💘 to all the Potter fans who remind us to fight for the light pic.twitter.com/9qaKnPr64T — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) January 30, 2017

Jason Issacs was visiting the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at the Universal Orlando Resort and he dragged a few of his magical friends along for the ride.

They even managed to grab a snap with Warwick Davis, who played charms professor, Filius Flitwick.

The full Monty pic.twitter.com/5FHpFZgbqe — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) January 30, 2017

As you can imagine fans were immediately excited, especially author JK Rowling who posted her love for her friends.