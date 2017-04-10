Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Teen gets turned down for prom so Kylie Jenner goes with him instead

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 08:40 am

Oh that awkward time in your late teens when you’ve to pluck up the courage to ask someone to go to the debs.

If you’re lucky, someone you just so happen to have your eye asks you but if you're even luckier you’ll just casually rock up with Kylie Jenner.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star surprised a high school in California by turning up their prom with one of their students, Albert Ochoa.

According to Twitter, Ochoa’s original date backed out last minute so Kylie step in as his back-up - as you do.

Videos shared on Twitter showed the moment the teen walked in with the star on his arm, corsage and all and in true Kardashian style it caused total mayhem.

