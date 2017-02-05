Taylor Swift's pre-Super Bowl show might be her only concert in 2017

Taylor Swift has suggested that her pre-Super Bowl concert may be her only show of this year.

The pop star performed for the smallest number of fans in some time — 9,000 people is intimate for Taylor — at the gig at Houston’s Club Nomadic.

She told the audience: “As far as I know I’m only doing one show in 2017, and as far as I know, this is that show.

“You are attending 100% of my tour dates.”

Taylor Swift (John Salangsang/AP) Taylor, 27, sang a string of her hits as she worked the stage at the annual DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night, where past performers include Justin Timberlake and Rihanna.

She performed songs from her Grammy-winning 2014 album 1989 and 2012′s Red, including pop smashes like Shake It Off, Blank Space, Bad Blood, Style, We Are Never Getting Back Together and I Knew You Were Trouble.

The star also debuted the live performance of I Don’t Want To Live Forever, her duet with former One Direction member Zayn from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

Taylor Swift (John Salangsang/AP) The crowd roared loudly, apparently hoping Zayn would appear.

But Taylor assured them: “He’s definitely not (here).”