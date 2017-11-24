Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Taylor Swift announces Croke Park gig

Friday, November 24, 2017 - 08:09 am

Taylor Swift has announced that she will play Croke Park in 2018, writes Anna O'Donoghue.

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer will take to the stage on June 19, MCD Productions announced today.

Taylor Swift’s reputation Stadium Tour will only play three dates - Dublin, Manchester and London.

  • 8 June 2018 Manchester Etihad Stadium

  • 15 June 2018 Dublin Croke Park

  • 22 June 2018 London Wembley Stadium Connected by EE

Taylor Swift’s critically acclaimed sixth studio album, reputation, topped iTunes album charts in 111 countries and debuted at number one on the both the Official UK Albums Charts and the Billboard 200 album chart.

Selling over 1.29 million copies in the U.S week of release, she's now the only artist in history to have four albums selling over one million copies in their first week (2010's Speak Now, 2012's RED, 2014's 1989 and 2017’s reputation).

Tickets go on-sale to the general-public Friday December 1, 2017.

Subscribers of TaylorSwift.com will have access to purchase tickets in advance beginning Wednesday November 29.


