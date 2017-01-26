Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Taylor Swift and Zayn to unveil new music video from Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 05:45 am

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik are set to unveil their new music video from the soundtrack to the Fifty Shades Of Grey sequel.

.

The pop stars posted teasers on their social media accounts of I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker), which is being released at midnight on Thursday EST (5am Friday GMT).

The clips begins with Zayn emerging from a black car into heavy rain, before Taylor is seen walking down a grand hallway and grabbing her hair in apparent frustration.

Zayn is then shown violently smashing plates and glasses off a table in the brief 18-second video.

Taylor, 27, and former One Direction singer Zayn, 24, released their surprise duet in December.

The film, Fifty Shades Darker, based on the best-selling erotic thriller by EL James, is released in UK cinemas on February 10.

