Taylor Swift adds second Croke Park date

Due to phenomenal demand, Taylor Swift has added a second Croke Park date on Saturday, June 16.

Tickets for the extra show on will go on general sale next Friday, December 8 at 9am.

However, subscribers of TaylorSwift.com will have access to tickets in advance beginning on Wednesday, December 6.

Tickets are priced from €74.50 not including booking fee.

The gigs next summer will be Swift’s first time playing Ireland since her sell-out at the 3Arena in 2015.

To coincide with ticket sales, Taylor released her latest album ’Reputation’ on all streaming services, three weeks after its initial release.