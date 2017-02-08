Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has been found dead in her London flat

British socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has died at the age of 45.

She was found dead at her London flat.

Three months ago, the woman had revealed she was suffering from a brain tumour.

The former It-Girl is remembered for having a colourful life, including being treated for a cocaine addiction and having a close relationship with the Royal family.

Tara is the goddaughter of Prince Charles and is said to have grown up holidaying with the Royal family.

In December 2014, Palmer-Tomkinson was arrested at Heathrow Airport for a rage incident.

After years of struggling with her cocaine addiction, Tara appeared on a celebrity addition of the Jeremy Kyle show in 2014 to urge other drug users to come clean.