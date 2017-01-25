Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Take That set to appear on The Late Late Show With James Corden

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 01:17 pm

James Corden has reportedly offered Take That an opportunity to crack America more than 20 years after their last effort.

The TV host is said to have invited the band on to his US chat show to perform and Gary Barlow seemed to confirm the news with a tweet on Tuesday.

At the height of their fame in the 1990s, Take That never secured success in the US although their hit track Back For Good reached number 7 on America’s Billboard chart.

In 2012 Gary invited James to perform Pray on stage during a gig at the Manchester Apollo.

Leona Lewis, Mika, Fearne Cotton, Lily Allen, Chris Moyles, Gary Barlow and James Corden during the finale of the BBC Children in Need Rocks concert (Yui Mok/PA)
They also performed together in 2009 during a BBC Children in Need Rocks concert at the Royal Albert Hall.

The band, who are set to release their eighth studio record this year, will appear on the show in March, according to The Sun.

