Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Take Me Out UK returns this weekend as a model, a circus performer and a football coach look for love

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 12:58 pm

Presenter Paddy McGuinness will help a model, a circus performer and a football coach find love as Take Me Out returns this weekend.

There have already been seven engagements, five weddings and three children as a result of the show, with Paddy putting his matchmaking skills to the test once again with a fresh line-up of 30 single women.

The programme, known for Paddys’s “no likey, no lighty” catchphrase, sees single men face the panel of women, who have only moments to decide whether to switch their podium light on or off for the chance to be chosen for a date.

After a few choice questions, it is then up to each man to pick one hopeful contestant to take with him for a romantic trip to the island of Fernando’s.

The show’s spin-off programme Take Me Out: The Gossip will see a new twist this series as hosts Mark and Laura listen in on the winning couples’ exotic first dates.

They will join them for nights out and give updates on how their relationships have moved on since first matching on the show.

The ITV2 spin-off, which used to broadcast straight after Take Me Out, will move to a new Sunday evening slot.

Take Me Out returns to ITV2 at 7pm on Saturday.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Snappa, Entertainment, TV, Fernando, ITV, Paddy McGuinness, Take Me Out, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Teen gets turned down for prom so Kylie Jenner goes with him instead

Archers stabbing aired after Easter so as not to offend 'churchgoing public'

Tributes to Chuck Berry as mourners remember rock 'n' roll pioneer

Sherlock may return for new series but 'it could be a long while'


Lifestyle

Talos becomes the architect of his own success

Blending an eye for fashion with a business sense

Is going to extremes the path to success?

Local but lewd language lurking among the leaves

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 