Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Swiss prosecutors will not pursue Polanski rape allegation probe

Wednesday, November 08, 2017 - 03:27 pm

Swiss prosecutors have said they will not pursue an investigation of Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski over allegations by a German woman that he raped her when she was a teenager 45 years ago.

Prosecutors in the Swiss capital, Bern, said the statute of limitations for the alleged crime of sexual actions with children had long since expired.

The 61-year-old plaintiff filed a criminal complaint in September alleging Polanski raped her at his chalet in Gstaad, in Bern state in 1972.

The statute of limitations was 15 years at the time.

The 84-year-old Polanski has been a fugitive from US justice since he fled to France in 1978 after pleading guilty to having unlawful sex with a minor in California.


KEYWORDS

Roman Polanski

Related Articles

Los Angeles police investigating Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick after rape claims

National Women's Council pushing for independent investigation into Michael Colgan allegations

Uber donates $5m to US sexual violence prevention groups

Michael Colgan to make statement after sexual harrassment accusations

More in this Section

Jim Broadbent to tread the boards as Hans Christian Andersen

Stephanie Waring is getting her skates on for Dancing On Ice

Netflix tells off Stranger Things star for bad language and fans love it

X Factor winner Matt Terry: Why I’ve started to feel more confident in myself


Lifestyle

Michael Mortell back in the folds of fashion with Dunnes Stores collection

Overcome your grapple with the grape at wine club

Stepping up for Sleeping Beauty

Fogarty finally gains the upper hand

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »