Susanna Reid slams Piers Morgan for ‘mansplaining’ what women should wear

Tuesday, September 05, 2017 - 07:48 pm

Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid has hit out at co-presenter Piers Morgan for “mansplaining” what women should wear because of their age.

On Tuesday’s show, he told the 46-year-old that she chose not to wear crop tops because she thought it would be “inappropriate and a little bit tacky”.

The disagreement between the two ITV show hosts came as they discussed a picture of actress Felicity Kendal, 70, wearing a shirt knotted at the stomach.

Reid responded that her own “crop top days are over” and was interrupted by Morgan voicing his opinion as she explained: “I wouldn’t be confident enough to wear a crop top … I don’t think that I would look good in one.”

She told him off live on air for dictating her own feelings to her and later tweeted: “Wearing an item of clothing (bikini, crop top etc) has no age limit. Just personal choice. #Mansplaining.”

While Morgan jokingly admitted at the time “I’m mansplaining”, Reid’s fans stood up for the serious message behind her words.

One responded simply on Twitter: “I agree it’s personal choice” while another stated: “Your body your life your choice and only you have the right to critique what you wear.”

The programme also saw Morgan fiercely challenge “gay conversion therapist” Dr Michael Davidson, who demanded evidence that homosexuality is not a life choice.


