Susanna Reid is going to help you eat well on a budget

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid will be offering ITV viewers some budget breakfast recipes to enjoy with their news as the host of a money-saving food programme.

Susanna will front Save Money: Good Food for the channel alongside chef Matt Tebbutt, the latest in the broadcaster’s Save Money series that launched at the beginning of this year.

Her series will offer tips on preparing family meals on the cheap and minimising food waste without compromising on taste or quality.

Susanna will offer cheap cooking tips (John Stillwell/PA) The Save Money factual entertainment brand started with a one-off special, Save Money: Lose Weight which tested out popular diets, and the series Save Money: Good Health is currently on air tracking down the best value health bargains around.

Susanna said: “It’s a challenge families face daily, thinking up the week’s food menu and how to make them continually interesting whilst shopping within a budget.

Matt Tebbutt will co-host (Geoff Caddick/PA) “Matt is a great cook and I’m delighted to be working with him.”

ITV has commissioned eight episodes of the 30-minute show, with an air date yet to be announced.