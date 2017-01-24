Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Susanna Reid is going to help you eat well on a budget

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 11:25 am

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid will be offering ITV viewers some budget breakfast recipes to enjoy with their news as the host of a money-saving food programme.

Susanna will front Save Money: Good Food for the channel alongside chef Matt Tebbutt, the latest in the broadcaster’s Save Money series that launched at the beginning of this year.

Her series will offer tips on preparing family meals on the cheap and minimising food waste without compromising on taste or quality.

Susanna will offer cheap cooking tips (John Stillwell/PA)
The Save Money factual entertainment brand started with a one-off special, Save Money: Lose Weight which tested out popular diets, and the series Save Money: Good Health is currently on air tracking down the best value health bargains around.

Susanna said: “It’s a challenge families face daily, thinking up the week’s food menu and how to make them continually interesting whilst shopping within a budget.

Matt Tebbutt will co-host (Geoff Caddick/PA)
“Matt is a great cook and I’m delighted to be working with him.”

ITV has commissioned eight episodes of the 30-minute show, with an air date yet to be announced.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, ITV, Matt Tebbutt, Save Money: Good Food, Susanna Reid,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

This video of US hip hop group Migos rapping a children's book is what everyone needs right now

Alesha Dixon 'ashamed' after she sees animals entertaining tourists in Thailand

Mel Giedroyc turned down Strictly Come Dancing offer

Ed Balls could soon be starring in a West End show


Lifestyle

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Reframing Michael Collins in The Big Fellow

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 