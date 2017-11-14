Strictly’s Joe McFadden promises ‘big performance’ to dance anthem Ride On Time

Strictly Come Dancing’s Joe McFadden has promised to “throw the kitchen sink” at this weekend’s routine in Blackpool.

The remaining eight couples will head to the world famous Tower Ballroom this weekend with some special routines in store.

Holby City actor McFadden teased that his salsa with partner Katya Jones to dance anthem Ride On Time by Black Box will be full of “spiciness”.

Joe McFadden (Guy Levy/BBC) “It’s going to be fun and we’re throwing the kitchen sink at it,” he said on BBC Two show It Takes Two.

“It’s a big routine and it has to be because we’re in Blackpool and we’ve got extra dancers and little bits of trickery thrown in.”

Jones added it would be a salsa full of “cheese, sour cream, beans … It’s going to be epic”.

Asked about how he felt being labelled the “dark horse” of the competition by head judge Shirley Ballas, McFadden said: “I really don’t think of myself in those terms, I’m literally getting through week by week and just concentrating on that.

“I certainly have no goal or finish post in sight at all and I don’t think you can because there are some amazing dancers left.

“I’m not looking around at all because it scares me slightly … I’m just concentrating on what I do,” he added.

Elsewhere, this week’s show will see Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice perform a samba to a Spice Girls medley of Wannabe and Who Do You Think You Are, while Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez will quickstep to The Gold Diggers Song (We’re In The Money) from 42nd Street.

After beating Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke in last week’s dance-off, Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse will tango to Eurythmics’ Sweet Dreams.

Mollie King and AJ Pritchard will perform a Charleston to Little Mix’s Wings while Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec are to dance an American Smooth to Downtown by Petula Clark.

A paso doble is on the menu for Susan Calman and partner Kevin Clifton while Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova will also take on the dance to Paul McCartney and Wings’ Live And Let Die.