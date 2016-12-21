Strictly's Ed Balls says he will 'never say never' to a return to politics

Strictly Come Dancing star Ed Balls has said he will “never say never” to a return to politics.

The ex-shadow chancellor, 49, won new fans with his energetic performances on Strictly, when he defied low marks from the judges thanks to viewers’ votes.

Ed said that he had no plans to return to politics.

Ed Balls (Guy Levy/BBC/PA) But he told Jeremy Vine’s Radio 2 show: “I never say never because who knows? It’s such a wild time in politics at the moment. I miss the purpose of being in politics … ”

He added: “Realistically I was in (it) for 20 years … it’s not my plan. It’s not what I’m expecting to (do).”

Asked whether the show had made him more electable, he added: “I think that people enjoyed seeing their former shadow chancellor … letting it all go and taking risks and making mistakes and learning on the dance floor.

Ed Balls and dancer partner Katya Jones (BBC) “But I think if I was suddenly to become politician again, some of those old barriers … would go up.”

And the politician-turned-dancing star, whose wife is Labour MP Yvette Cooper, added: “Yvette’s the politician in the household these days.”

She said that she would “love to” go on the show next year, but admitted: “I’m not sure it’s possible now for any politician to follow Ed to compete with that.”