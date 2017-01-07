Strictly's Daisy Lowe looks stunning as she returns to the catwalk

Daisy Lowe had a pretty successful run on the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing, twirling around the dancefloor week after week and making it to the eighth week.

But on Saturday, she was back doing the day job – that is, stalking the runway for London Fashion Week Men’s, and looking pretty fantastic while doing it.

Daisy Lowe (Isabel Infantes PA Wire/PA Images) The 27-year-old, who was partnered with Aljaž Skorjanec on Strictly, cut a stunning figure in a couple of different outfits created by designer Katie Eary as she opened and closed the show.

She showed her male model colleagues how the job is done as she easily stole all the attention from those on the front row and beyond.

A thigh-skimming, low-cut purple satin dress covered with an animal print made the most of Daisy’s slim curves and dance-honed legs, and her hair was styled in a 1960s-inspired beehive.

Daisy Lowe (Isabel Infantes PA Wire/PA Images) Her second ensemble was clearly drawn from the same era: an orange and purple psychedelic swirl-printed robe dress.

She later wrote on Instagram: “What a way to get back to work! Thank you for having me open your psychedelic baller show @katieeary @andrewdav1s1 @sarahreygate.”

Daisy’s appearance on the runway during LFW came hours before her father Gavin Rossdale’s debut as a coach on The Voice UK.