Strictly sweating: Dancers enjoy a spa day off

Strictly Come Dancing’s stars might think they work up a sweat on the dancefloor, but it’s nothing compared to feeling the heat from a crowded sauna.

Professional dancers and their celebrity partners took time out of their gruelling tour schedule for some R ‘n’ R this week, hitting up a hotel spa in Liverpool.

Louise has been taking a break from dancing (BBC) The performers are in the city for two days on their live tour this week and shared some snaps of what they get up to during their time off.

Karen Clifton posted a snap of herself, Louise Redknapp who dances with her husband Kevin Clifton, Daisy Lowe and fellow pro dancer Luba Mushtuk to Instagram, captioned: “Steam team… #dayoffwork #rejuvenating #relaxing #friends @lubamushtuk @louiseredknapp @daisylowe @titanichotelliverpool.”

If that looks like a squeeze, see how much more crowded it got when Lesley Joseph and dancers Katya Jones and AJ Pritchard joined in, with Katya writing: “Liverpool. You delivered. End of. #strictly #strictlytour #timeofmylife #friends #girls #spaday #dayoff #steamy.”

Karen also posted a photo of herself and Luba in the same swimsuit, captioned: “Matching kind of gals .. @lubamushtuk #spaday”

Meanwhile, Gorka Marquez was working up a sweat, too, although it looked a lot less fun.

He wrote: “No matter how hard it gets, never give up… #mondaymotivation #dayoff #fitness #healthylife #workout”

Strictly Come Dancing Live! reaches its final dates this weekend, with two days at Wembley Arena and another two at London’s O2 Arena.