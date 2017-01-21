Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Strictly fans could not have been more blown away by the live tour launch

Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 10:47 am

Last year’s Strictly captured the hearts of the nation’s telly viewers, leaving us pining for Ed Balls’s awkward pelvic thrusts, Ore’s unforgettable jive steps and Danny and Oti’s steamy jungle samba.

But it’s alright, because the Strictly live tour has returned – bringing some of the best moments back for audiences across the UK.

Its launch last night at the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham saw some of the show’s most memorable moments recreated, as well as a few moves from judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Danny Mac, whose impressive dance skills took him right to the final in 2016, won the first performance of the tour – but for viewers who were lucky enough to snag tickets, every moment was magic.

In case you missed it, here are a few snaps from the evening…

The tour, which will continue until February 12, will take the returning dancers to Newcastle next, then to Sheffield, Glasgow, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool – before four final nights in London.

