Strictly fans could not have been more blown away by the live tour launch

Last year’s Strictly captured the hearts of the nation’s telly viewers, leaving us pining for Ed Balls’s awkward pelvic thrusts, Ore’s unforgettable jive steps and Danny and Oti’s steamy jungle samba.

But it’s alright, because the Strictly live tour has returned – bringing some of the best moments back for audiences across the UK.

Its launch last night at the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham saw some of the show’s most memorable moments recreated, as well as a few moves from judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Danny Mac, whose impressive dance skills took him right to the final in 2016, won the first performance of the tour – but for viewers who were lucky enough to snag tickets, every moment was magic.

@SCD_Live_Tour Wonderful first night of Strictly tour. Just makes you feel great and want to dance. Brilliant. Thank you. Even Craig..haha — Matt sutton (@itsmattysutton) January 21, 2017

1/3 First big ticketed event of year #Strictly tour was fab. W said "best thing ever been to"😊 Spot on mix of people, staging & production — Brad Baker (@bradbaker25) January 21, 2017

Strictly tour, group dancers were the best I have seen - loved them! And @CraigRevHorwood 's dancing was definitely worth a 10! — Julia Tiddy (@JuliaTiddy) January 21, 2017

In case you missed it, here are a few snaps from the evening…

Coming to @SCD_Live_Tour this weekend? You're in for a treat! The celebs are in great form, we've got interviews coming tomorrow! 💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/oWVq8F9Uki — Barclaycard Arena (@BcardArena) January 19, 2017

And the winner of the first performance of 2017 was... @dannymaconline!! Congratulations!! pic.twitter.com/ePqckS9nS6 — SCD_Live_Tour (@SCD_Live_Tour) January 20, 2017

The tour, which will continue until February 12, will take the returning dancers to Newcastle next, then to Sheffield, Glasgow, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool – before four final nights in London.