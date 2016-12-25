Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Strictly: Everyone gets a last 10 from Len!

Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 08:23 pm

As if a Strictly Christmas special all about our favourite nostalgic movies wasn’t feely enough – it was the last time we will ever see Len Goodman on the show.

And to celebrate the occasion he was pretty generous with the high scores. So generous, in fact, that everybody got a 10!

The show saw returning contestants such as Frankie Bridge, Melvin Odoom and Gethin Jones put their most festive feet forward for the Christmas Day programme. And while everyone loved the show, it was Len’s final score (for Frankie’s American Smooth to THAT Frozen song) that really hit home.

You could even say that his retirement from the show makes the list as one of the big disasters of 2016…

He wasn’t so cruel as to leave without a little parting gift – of having a last little wiggle on the dance floor with the professionals in the last dance – but we’re still fighting back a tear!

