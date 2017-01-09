Stranger Things cast steal the show as they lead the early arrivals at the Golden Globes

The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards have kicked off in typical style, with the great and good of the movie and TV worlds joining forces on the red carpet.

Held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, it started with plenty of big names rocking the scarlet pathway from the off, with the young stars of hot new TV series Stranger Things stealing the show with their Globes debut.

The Netflix drama’s leading characters – Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo – managed to rock it as well as their grown-up counterparts.

Millie Bobby Brown (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA) Also early out on the red carpet was actress and Globes nominee Lily Collins, who was a vision to behold in her pale pink lacy number.

Lily Collins (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA) Model and actress Olivia Culpo did her best to stand out on the red carpet, and boy did she achieve that goal in her extravagant and ornate gown.

Olivia Culpo (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA) The Big Bang Theory’s Simon Helberg – another Golden Globe nominee – was joined by his wife Jocelyn Towne at the event.

Jocelyn Towne, left, and Simon Helberg (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA) Gone Girl star Emily Ratajkowski was a delight to behold in a gold satin number.

Emily Ratajkowski (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA) Game Of Thrones and Star Wars favourite Gwendoline Christie was one of the first on the red carpet and she wowed in a pale peachy-cream flowy number.

Gwendoline Christie (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA) Felicity Huffman completely OWNED it in a chic white and glittery jumpsuit.

Felicity Huffman (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA) And rocker Iggy Pop was there too!