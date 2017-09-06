Stormzy thrilled at selfie with Ronan Keating at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Grime star Stormzy expressed his excitement at taking a selfie with Boyzone singer Ronan Keating as he collected a gong at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

The Mercury-nominated rapper was named Copper Dog solo artist of the year at the star-studded ceremony but his biggest thrill seemed to come from meeting an idol.

After admitting to being “a little bit drunk”, he told the crowd at the Tate Modern: “It’s such a blessing to be here. In a room full of so many legends, I got a selfie with Ronan Keating, are you mad?”

Nice to meet ya Man. — Ronan Keating (@ronanofficial) September 5, 2017

He also shouted out the Labour leader, saying “Big up Jeremy Corbyn”, after the politician presented him with the gong.

Corbyn said: “He is an artist who single-handedly ushered in a new era in British music.

“This last year we’ve seen dramatic political events all across the world. Against this backdrop we’ve seen the emergence of an incredible and very powerful artist.

“He’s one of London’s most inspiring young men, encouraging his listeners to vote, pray and speak openly about mental health and their issues and problems.

Stormzy and Jeremy Corbyn at the GQ Men of the Year Awards ( Ian West/PA)

“Whether it’s speaking out against racism, supporting the victims of Grenfell, he’s remained absolutely committed to his roots and values throughout.”

Tonight, I was honoured to present @Stormzy1 with the @BritishGQ Solo Artist Of The Year award. https://t.co/HTYdxdecCB pic.twitter.com/jpKKduMGLc — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) September 5, 2017

Keating was not the only star Stormzy was excited to meet at the ceremony. He was heard expressing his hope to take a photo with Game Of Thrones star Natalie Dormer and was spotted posing for a snap with Liam Gallagher.

Gallagher, who was presented with the rock ‘n’ roll star award at the ceremony, was also delighted to meet Keating.

When he collected his prize, he said: “A lot of people have got a lot to say these days and obviously I have but not tonight because I’ve drunk a little bit too much champagne. As Stormzy said, you’ve got a selfie with Ronan Keating, I got a handshake off him.”