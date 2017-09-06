Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Stormzy thrilled at selfie with Ronan Keating at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 06:46 am

Grime star Stormzy expressed his excitement at taking a selfie with Boyzone singer Ronan Keating as he collected a gong at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

The Mercury-nominated rapper was named Copper Dog solo artist of the year at the star-studded ceremony but his biggest thrill seemed to come from meeting an idol.

After admitting to being “a little bit drunk”, he told the crowd at the Tate Modern: “It’s such a blessing to be here. In a room full of so many legends, I got a selfie with Ronan Keating, are you mad?”

He also shouted out the Labour leader, saying “Big up Jeremy Corbyn”, after the politician presented him with the gong.

Corbyn said: “He is an artist who single-handedly ushered in a new era in British music.

“This last year we’ve seen dramatic political events all across the world. Against this backdrop we’ve seen the emergence of an incredible and very powerful artist.

“He’s one of London’s most inspiring young men, encouraging his listeners to vote, pray and speak openly about mental health and their issues and problems.

Stormzy and Jeremy Corbyn at the GQ Men of the Year Awards
Stormzy and Jeremy Corbyn at the GQ Men of the Year Awards ( Ian West/PA)

“Whether it’s speaking out against racism, supporting the victims of Grenfell, he’s remained absolutely committed to his roots and values throughout.”

Keating was not the only star Stormzy was excited to meet at the ceremony. He was heard expressing his hope to take a photo with Game Of Thrones star Natalie Dormer and was spotted posing for a snap with Liam Gallagher.

Gallagher, who was presented with the rock ‘n’ roll star award at the ceremony, was also delighted to meet Keating.

When he collected his prize, he said: “A lot of people have got a lot to say these days and obviously I have but not tonight because I’ve drunk a little bit too much champagne. As Stormzy said, you’ve got a selfie with Ronan Keating, I got a handshake off him.”


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Entertainment, Music, UK, Showbiz, GQ, Stormzy, UK, Awards, GQ Men of the Year, Ronan Keating, Stormzy, story, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

11 of the best quotes from Ally McBeal

What happened next to the stars of Ally McBeal?

Bill Skarsgard says he has not tried to reproduce Tim Curry’s clown in It

‘Humanity’ of Ally McBeal keeps show relevant 20 years on


Lifestyle

How to pack the perfect punch for back to school lunch

Book shows how overseas reporters highlighted the Irish Revolution as it happened

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 