Stormzy releases track from upcoming album Gang Signs & Prayer

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 08:49 am

Stormzy has dropped a surprise single from his upcoming debut album.

The grime star posted the video to Big For Your Boots on his YouTube page late on Thursday night, days after he revealed the record would be released later this month.

Big For Your Boots features Stormzy’s traditional cheeky lyrics and sees the London MC jump on a chicken shop’s counter and take a ride in a police car.

Godfather of grime Wiley seemed to appreciate the new track, commenting on the YouTube video “big up Stormzy”.

Earlier this week the musician shared his tracklist for Gang Signs & Prayer, which features collaborations with Wretch 32, Ghetts and Kehlani and is out on February 24.

If this is what we can expect from his long-awaited first album then keep it coming.

