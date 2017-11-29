Stormzy cleans up at the Mobo Awards

Grime star Stormzy swept to victory at the Mobo Awards as he capped off a whirlwind 12 months with three gongs.

The south London musician was named best male and scooped the best album prize for his debut release Gang Signs & Prayer.

It comes off the back of quite a year for the 24-year-old, who has performed at the Brits and received a Mercury Prize nomination for his acclaimed first album.

Stormzy, real name Michael Omari, also won the best grime star prize but was beaten in the best song category by fellow Londoner J Hus, who won with Did You See at the star-studded ceremony in Leeds on Wednesday night.

J Hus (Ian West/PA)

Stormzy’s Big For Your Boots also missed out in the best video category, with Mist’s Hot Property bagging the gong.

Birmingham-born Hurtin’ Me rapper Stefflon Don picked up the best female award on an evening when actor and DJ Idris Elba was honoured with a paving the way prize for his “achievements in the arts and contribution to British culture”.

Stefflon Don (Ian West/PA)

A paving stone will be embedded at a location in London, where the Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom star grew up.

Rapper Giggs was named best hip-hop act while Craig David won in the best R&B/soul category.

Question Time rapper Dave collected the best newcomer prize ahead of Mercury Prize-nominated Loyle Carner and recent Brits Critics’ Choice nominee Jorja Smith.

Stars in attendance at the awards – which launched in 1996 and celebrate music of black origin – included rapper Wiley, model Jourdan Dunn and comedian Michael Dapaah, the man behind Big Shaq’s Mans Not Hot.