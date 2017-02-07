Sting to be honoured with prestigious Polar Music Prize

Singer-songwriter Sting is to be honoured with the prestigious Polar Music Prize.

The English musician has been chosen as one of the 2017 recipients of Sweden’s biggest music award, alongside American jazz legend Wayne Shorter.

Sting, 65, said: “I am honoured to receive the Polar Music Prize and to join past recipients who I have long admired and respected.

“I still maintain a childlike curiosity about music, along with a sense that I constantly need to work at it. So to be recognised in this capacity is truly meaningful.”

Wayne, 83, said being selected as one of the 2017 Laureates of the Polar Music Prize was “another great adventure for me, during a life where I’ve always chosen the trail less travelled because it always takes you to more interesting discoveries”.

Wayne Shorter (Robert Ascroft) Laureates each receive a specially designed trophy and cash prize of one million Swedish Krona ((£88,000).

Both Sting and Wayne will accept their prizes from His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden at a gala ceremony at the Stockholm Concert Hall in June.

The award committee called Sting “a true citizen of the world” who has “put down his anchor in more musical harbours than perhaps any other artist of his generation” while also promoting human rights.

They applauded US star Wayne for seeking out “untravelled paths” during his long career, during which he has won several Grammys.

Sting (Matt Crossick/PA) The Polar Music Prize, now in its 26th year, was founded by late Abba manager Stig Anderson and is typically shared by a pop artist and a classical musician.

Previous recipients include Sir Paul McCartney, Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Charles, Burt Bacharach, Joni Mitchell, Sir Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Cecilia Bartoli, Youssou N’Dour and Mstislav Rostropovich.

The Polar Music Prize 2017 will be awarded on June 15.