Steps making a comeback after NYE gig

Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 04:20 pm

Nineties group Steps appear to have confirmed that they are gearing up for a comeback in 2017.

There have been rumours that the Tragedy singers are getting back together and releasing new music since it was reported that they were reuniting for a gig at G-A-Y in London on New Year’s Eve.

And now Steps – formed of Claire Richards, Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Lee Latchford Evans, Lisa Scott Lee and Faye Tozer – have hinted that it is true with a couple of tweets about what lies in store for them in 2017.

Steps first got together in 1997 but split in 2001.

They were reunited in 2011, but soon went their separate ways again.

