Stephen Colbert to host Emmy Awards

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 06:20 am

Comedian Stephen Colbert has been announced as the host of this year’s Emmy Awards.

The American funnyman will take on presenting duties at the star-studded ceremony in September, which honours the best in television.

Commenting on his new job, Stephen had an apparent dig at claims by Donald Trump’s administration that the new president’s inauguration was the most watched ever.

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period – both in person and around the globe,” Stephen said.

Stephen, 52, replaced David Letterman as the host of the Late Show in 2015.

The 69th Emmy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on September 17.

