Stephanie Waring is getting her skates on for Dancing On Ice

Wednesday, November 08, 2017 - 11:15 am

Stephanie Waring has signed up for next year’s comeback series of Dancing On Ice.

The Hollyoaks actress is the 12th contestant confirmed for the revamped show and completes the line-up.

 

Waring, 39, has already met her professional partner and said preparing for the series is a “daunting challenge”.

“The first day was pretty tough,” she said.

“I thought I’d be better than I was. I fell over once.

“It’s very technical. It’s the way you hold yourself, the positioning of your feet. Balancing is the hardest thing to do.

“I thought, ‘Well I can do yoga, I can obviously skate on ice’… no Steph you can’t!”

The news emerged during an interview with AOL Build.

Waring joins previously confirmed celebrities Brooke Vincent, Cheryl Baker, Kem Cetinay, Candice Brown, Max Evans, Jake Quickenden, Monty Panesar, Alex Beresford, Donna Air, Antony Cotton and Perri Shakes-Drayton.

The show returns to ITV in the new year after being off-air for a few years.

The celebrities will be skating to impress Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Jason Gardiner and Diversity star Ashley Banjo.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return as hosts.


