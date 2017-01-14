Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Stephanie Davis shares sweet photo of newborn son

Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 10:32 pm

Stephanie Davis has shared an adorable first photo of her baby son.

The former Hollyoaks actress gave birth in Liverpool on Friday and has tweeted a sweet picture of her holding hands with her little one.

Stephanie has shared a baby photo (Ian West/PA)
Her pregnancy had been surrounded by drama after she fell out with ex Jeremy McConnell, but Stephanie looks to have put all of that behind her to celebrate the birth of her son.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reported that Jeremy, who Stephanie says is the father although he disputes that, was seen partying into the night on holiday in Thailand on Friday.

His friend posted photos on Instagram of Jeremy knocking back shots and posing topless with his tongue hanging out, captioned: “Yes a son.”

He had previously tweeted that he would support the child and seemed to announce Stephanie’s news with his post.

Stephanie has not announced her son’s name yet, but is clearly enjoying getting to know her new baby.

Congratulations Stephanie!

