Stephanie Davis shares lovely photo with her newborn son

Stephanie Davis seems to be loving motherhood, just a few days after welcoming her baby son into the world.

The former Hollyoaks actress, 23, gave birth to her first child on Friday after a reported 48-hour labour in Liverpool.

And now, four days in, Stephanie has seemingly left the hospital to head home with her bundle of joy.

We did it little one... By far my favourite chapter yet...❤ pic.twitter.com/uhdRBoplTE — 🅢🅣🅔🅟🅗🅐🅝🅘🅔 (@Stephdavis77) January 17, 2017

The ex-Celebrity Big Brother star shared a black and white snap of herself carrying the tot through a hospital corridor while holding celebratory balloons in her other hand.

Along with her photo, Stephanie wrote: “We did it little one… By far my favourite chapter yet…”

On Saturday, Stephanie shared the cutest of pictures of her finger being grabbed by her son’s teeny-tiny fingers.

The day my world became complete. Ive been overwhelmed & so in love with you. Words could never describe.. Thank you for all your support!❤ pic.twitter.com/3bW9FpW101 — 🅢🅣🅔🅟🅗🅐🅝🅘🅔 (@Stephdavis77) January 14, 2017

She has yet to reveal the name of her tot, but we’re sure she won’t wait too long to share it with her fans.

Stephanie has said the father of her baby is ex-boyfriend and former CBB co-star Jeremy McConnell, and although he has denied that the child is his, he said he will do his best to support him.

After the birth, he wrote on Twitter: “I am delighted that Steph has safely had the baby, of course if he is my son I will absolutely step up and do what I can to support him.”