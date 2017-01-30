Stephanie Davis reveals her newborn son's 'unusual' name

A couple of weeks after welcoming her son into the world, Stephanie Davis has finally revealed his name.

The former Hollyoaks actress, 23, showed off her little boy for the first time on the cover of OK! magazine while unveiling his name, quite a big moniker for such a tiny tot: Caben-Albi George.

Stephanie told the publication: “Every time I look at him I feel like a super hero – I can’t believe that my body produced something so perfect.

Stephanie Davis and her newborn son Caben-Albi George (OK! magazine) “I’m completely in love with him.”

Of the name, she added: “It’s not actually a name I’d heard before, but it popped into my mind and stuck there.

“I wanted to give him an unusual name but I also wanted him to be called Albi after my granddad, so I decided to combine the two.”

The day my world became complete. Ive been overwhelmed & so in love with you. Words could never describe.. Thank you for all your support!❤ pic.twitter.com/3bW9FpW101 — 🅢🅣🅔🅟🅗🅐🅝🅘🅔 (@Stephdavis77) January 14, 2017

During her first interview since becoming a mum on January 13, the former Celebrity Big Brother star has insisted her ex-beau and fellow housemate Jeremy McConnell is Caben-Albi’s dad, despite his denials.

“My son is one hundred percent Jeremy’s baby – and a paternity test will prove it,” she said.

“That’s in the process of being arranged, but any tests that happen will be dealt with privately.”

This week’s OK! magazine is on sale on Tuesday.