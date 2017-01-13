Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Steph Davis gives birth to her first baby

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 07:17 pm

Former Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis has given birth to her first child, a baby boy.

Her manager, Adam Muddle, said: “We are delighted to confirm that our client Stephanie Davis gave birth to a baby boy on Friday.

“Mother and baby are doing fine.”

The news follows reports that the 23-year-old had been in labour for around 48 hours before giving birth naturally in Liverpool.

Meanwhile, her ex-boyfriend, Jeremy McConnell, came under fire for holidaying in Thailand in the lead-up to the birth of his son.

The pair first got together after appearing as fellow contestants on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, months after Stephanie finished a five-year run playing Sinead O’Connor in Hollyoaks.

She first came into the public eye when she took part in the BBC talent-spotting show Over The Rainbow in 2010.

