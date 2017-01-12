Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Steamy soundtrack revealed for Fifty Shades Darker

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 11:42 am

With less than a month to go before the film’s official release, Fifty Shades Darker creators have uncovered a tantalising tease for fans.

The full soundtrack for the movie has been revealed, featuring tracks from the likes of John Legend, renowned films composer Danny Elfman, and a collaboration by Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj.

While we’ve already heard Zayn and Taylor Swift’s headline duet, I Don’t Wanna Live Forever, the prospect of some brand new music in the 19-song tracklist is sure to set pulses racing.

The full list includes…

1. Zayn & Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever

2. Halsey – Not Afraid Anymore

3. Jry (feat. Rooty) – Pray

4. Tove Lo – Lies In The Dark

5. Toulouse – No Running From Me

6. John Legend – One Woman Man

7. The-Dream – Code Blue

8. Nick Jonas & Nicki Minaj – Bom Bidi Bom

9. Sia – Helium

10. Kygo (feat. Andrew Jackson) – Cruise

11. Corinne Bailey Rae – The Scientist

12. Jose James – They Can’t Take That Away From Me

13. JP Cooper – Birthday

14. The Avener (feat. Mark Asari) I Need A Good One

15. Joseph Angel – Empty Pack Of Cigarettes

16. Anderson East – What Would It Take

17. Frances – What Is Love?

18. Danny Elfman – On His Knees

19. Danny Elfman – Making It Real.

Set to hit UK screens on February 10, the Fifty Shades Of Grey sequel sees a return of Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan taking the lead roles in the erotic novel series by EL James.

Meeting a mix of reviews after its release in 2015, the film did win a Grammy for best R&B performance – Earned It, by The Weeknd – as well as a Golden Globe nomination.

But it did also win five Golden Raspberries for worst acting and screenplay…

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Movies, Showbiz UK, Corinne Bailey Rae, Fifty Shades Darker, Fifty Shades of Grey, John Legend, Nick Jonas, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Michelle Obama fans filmed heartfelt goodbyes only to be surprised by her moments later

Irish band Picture This cover Ed Sheeran in while sitting in a traffic jam

Bake Off's Nadiya Hussain is planning wedding no 2 - and this time she is calling the shots

Reese Witherspoon lets slip she had to QUIT a movie over her bad Scottish accent


Lifestyle

Meet the group reviving the fine art of conversation

Zero Waste movement aims to reduce household waste

A question of taste - Jen Coppinger

No Disco for a new generation

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 