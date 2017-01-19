Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Status Quo's Rick Parfitt funeral to be held today

Thursday, January 19, 2017

The funeral of Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt will take place this afternoon following his death on Christmas Eve.

The private service will take place at Woking Crematorium in Surrey.

Rick carved out a rock’n'roll career spanning half a century as a a singer, songwriter and rhythm guitarist for the British rock band.

(David Jensen/PA)
The veteran musician died at the age of 68 after suffering from a severe infection while in a Spanish hospital, which he had visited due to complications with a pre-existing shoulder injury, his manager said.

His death over Christmas followed years of concern about his ill health, which had seen him stricken by multiple heart attacks and a cancer scare.

Most recently, the musician had been forced to withdraw from his band’s tour after he collapsed and briefly “died” over the summer, according to manager Simon Porter.

